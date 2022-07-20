Delhi: Man beaten to death over honking and parking car in Saket
A 34-year-old man was killed and his two friends, both brothers, were injured after they were attacked with concrete flooring blocks and stones allegedly by a group of six men following an altercation over honking and parking of a car near Saket Metro station in south Delhi early Saturday.
The suspects fled the crime scene, which was just outside a police booth at gate number 2 of the Metro station, after attacking the trio and their friend around 1.30am Saturday. One of attackers, identified as 22-year-old Priyanshu (single name), has been arrested, police said on Tuesday, adding that they were making efforts to nab the other five suspects. Priyanshu is employed as a salesman with a private bank and is a resident of Saidulajab in south Delhi, they said.
Mohit Kumar, brother of the slain man, 34-year-old Rohit Kumar, meanwhile, hit out at the police and those injured in the fight and alleged that neither party got Rohit timely medical help, which resulted in his death.
Police said Rohit succumbed to head injuries at Safdarjung hospital on Saturday night, nearly 20 hours after the assault. He was admitted to the hospital by Mohit around 9.30am Saturday, almost eight hours after the attack, police said.
Mohit said Rohit were with his friends -- brothers Rahul and Ashu Yadav, and Amit Jain -- at the time of the attack, and they left an injured Rohit at the incident spot and fled. While Rahul and Ashu went to a nearby private hospital for treatment, they did not take his grievously injured brother along, he alleged.
Mohit alleged that even the local police did not admit Rohit to a hospital, despite being informed around 3am that a person was lying injured and bleeding near the Metro station gate.
“My brother would have survived had he been taken to a hospital on time either by his friends or the police. His friends first left him on a pavement outside a chemist’s shop. Around 6am, Rahul and Ashu returned and shifted Rohit to their nearby taxi services office, where they left him on the floor. Despite knowing that my brother was injured, they neither informed me nor took him to a hospital,” said Mohit.
Refuting the allegations, a senior officer said the local police were not told about the quarrel or that Rohit had suffered head injuries in the fight. They were in fact told that Rohit was drunk and he may have slipped outside the Metro station gate.
Police’s account and timeline of events also vastly differed from that of the family.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said on July 16 (Saturday) at 2.53am, the Saket police station received a call saying a person was lying near gate number 2 of Saket Metro station. The caller told police that the person was bleeding profusely. When the police arrived, they didn’t find the man as he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital.
“On July 17 (Sunday) at 4.49am, information regarding the death of an injured Rohit (Kumar) was received from Safdarjung hospital. On further inquiry, it was found that Rohit was injured in a quarrel, which took place near the Saket Metro station gate at about 1.30am on July 16,” she said.
Police said Rahul was called in and based his statement, a case of murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302, 308, and 34 and investigation was started, they said.
Rahul, who took stitches to his head, said on the night of the incident, he came in his Maruti Swift Dzire to meet his brother Anshu, Rohit and Jain near the Metro station. They asked him to have drinks with them in the car and then went to Nizamuddin to have food.
Around 1.30am, Rahul said they returned to the metro station and found a man standing in the spot where they wanted to park their car. Ashu, who was driving the car, honked and asked the man to move.
“The man started abusing us. When I got out and confronted him, he ran towards the rear of the station entrance, where his five friends were present. An altercation broke out between us and one of the six men hit me in the head with a concrete flooring tile. I fell unconscious and when i came to, I saw my brother and Rohit injured. I rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment on my friend’s bike,” said Rahul.
During the probe, hundreds of CCTV cameras were checked to identify and nab the suspects. Arrested suspect Priyanshu confirmed that the fight had started over honking and parking, the police said. efforts are on to nab the others.
-
MCD Budget: Fixing liabilities next on the agenda for civic body
The unified corporation, which came into existence by subsuming the three municipal bodies of Delhi on May 22, 2022, focused on creating an administrative set up in its first month and rationalization of taxes, levies and financial heads of accounts in its second month. Senior MCD officials say that now with budget being finalised, the corporation will focus on clearing its liabilities and finalizing its “schedule of establishment”.
-
MP Girish Bapat seeks funds for Hadapsar railway station development
In a bid to develop and shift some of the train operations from Pune railway station, speaking at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Pune Member of Parliament Girish Bapat demanded funds for the development of Hadapsar railway station. Since last few years, Pune railway division has been planning to shift some operations from Pune railway station to Hadapsar. Currently, three long-route trains start from Hadapsar railway station, including the Hadapsar-Hyderabad express train.
-
MCD Budget: Sanitation gets maximum allocation
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has finalised the budgetary estimates of Rs 15,276 crore for the financial year 2022-23, with sanitation measures getting the maximum allocation of 27.9%, according to the Budget estimates cleared by the special officer. This marks another phase in the evolution of the unification of the three civic bodies -- East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
-
154,000 years of tree life lost in three years to felling for govt projects, says Delhi HC
Noting that the city has lost “154,000 years of tree life” because of tree felling activities to facilitate infrastructure projects, the Delhi high court said government projects should be executed while keeping environmental issues in mind. Tree life refers to the amount of time a tree would have remained alive and extended its benefit to society and the environment.
-
Monsoon trough heads closer to Delhi, brace for rains today and tomorrow
With the monsoon trough advancing towards north-west India, parts of Delhi – largely south, south-west and west Delhi -- received short but intense spells of rain on Tuesday afternoon, providing some relief to residents from sweltering heat and the humidity levels in the first half of the day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics