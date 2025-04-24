New Delhi, A man allegedly died by suicide after stabbing his ex-wife to death and setting her on fire at her residence in East Delhi's Patparganj area, police said Thursday. Delhi man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife to death, setting her on fire

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a PCR call was received at Pandav Nagar Police Station reporting Priyanka's murder. When the police reached the spot, they found her charred body lying between two beds, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Dhania said.

"Preliminary medical examination revealed four stab wounds - one in the abdomen and three in the chest. She was rushed to LBS Hospital, where she was declared dead. The body was subsequently moved to the mortuary for post-mortem examination,".

According to police, Priyanka was first married to Adarsh in 2020, with whom she had a 4-year-old daughter. She then tied a knot with Sandeep Kumar in 2023 and then with Arun in 2025. However, marriages with Sandeep and Arun were not registered.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and saw a man entering and exiting her house around the time of the murder. Arun identified the man as Sandeep who was out on bail for allegedly molesting Priyanka's daughter, police said

Arun told the police that Priyanka had been receiving repeated threats from Sandeep, who blamed her for the molestation case and his inability to find employment. He had allegedly warned her of dire consequences if she did not withdraw the complaint.

Police also found that Sandeep used to tell her friends about killing Priyanka.

A case was registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Pandav Nagar Police Station, and three police teams were formed to investigate the matter and nab the accused.

Police later found that Sandeep Kumar allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of an under-construction building at Noida World One in Sector 90.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.