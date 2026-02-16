New Delhi, A 27-year-old physiotherapist was allegedly attacked by her brother-in-law, who slit her throat while disguised in women's clothing, in the Rohini area of Delhi on Monday, to take revenge over an ongoing family dispute, police said. Delhi: Man disguised as woman slits throat of sister-in-law over family dispute in Rohini

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, is a resident of Najafgarh and works as a teacher at a coaching centre. He has been arrested, police stated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yadav had been involved in a dispute with his wife and her family since April 2025, according to a senior police officer.

Police said that Yadav allegedly wore a wig and feminine clothing to avoid suspicion before going to the woman's workplace, a therapy centre, where he carried out the attack.

During interrogation, Yadav allegedly claimed that he wanted revenge because his wife's family had assaulted his mother, the police said.

"A PCR call was received around 12.21 pm reporting that a woman had been attacked and her throat slit, but she was conscious. Police teams rushed to Sector-24, Rohini," the officer said.

By the time the police reached the spot, the injured woman had been shifted to the BSA Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, officials said, adding that she is currently unfit to give a statement.

During a search operation in the building and surrounding areas, the police team apprehended the accused from the rooftop of an adjacent building, where he was allegedly hiding. A cutter blade used in the crime was recovered from him, police said.

The crime scene was secured and examined by a forensic team. A case has been registered under charges of attempt to murder of the BNS at Budh Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway, police stated.

