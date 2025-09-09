Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Delhi: Man duped doctor live-in partner of 1.1cr, booked for rape

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 06:29 am IST

Police said a 40-year-old man was booked for raping and cheating his live-in doctor partner. He allegedly extracted over ₹1.1 crore under false pretenses since 2023.

A 40-year-old man has been booked by Delhi Police for allegedly cheating and raping his 39-year-old live-in partner, a doctor, on the pretext of marriage.

He purchased high-end motorcycles, took loans using her digital signatures, and extracted money for furniture and electronics. (File photo)
The accused, who presented himself as a lawyer, is accused of defrauding the woman of over 1.1 crore and sexually assaulting her over a two-year period.

According to the FIR lodged on September 5 in Rohini, the victim – a widow and doctor at a diagnostic centre – met the accused in 2023 after her husband’s death. He allegedly promised to help her claim her late husband’s life insurance funds but soon began demanding money under false pretenses, including 5.5 lakh for “legal assistance” and 9 lakh for his mother’s cancer treatment.

The couple later moved in together, but the accused allegedly used the arrangement to gain access to her finances. He purchased high-end motorcycles, took loans using her digital signatures, and extracted money for furniture and electronics. The woman accused him of raping her under the false promise of marriage.

When she confronted him this year, he allegedly threatened to kill her and physically assaulted her. The accused has been charged with rape, criminal intimidation, criminal breach of trust, and sexual intercourse under deceitful means. Police are verifying the claims and questioning the suspect.

