Delhi man held for filing false complaint alleging abduction, robbery

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for filing a false complaint alleging that he was abducted and robbed of his cash in Kapashera area on Monday. Police said the man, one Arjun Kumar Kesri, lost around ₹3.14 lakh after betting the money online but came up with the fake story of being robbed to mislead his family.

DCP(South West) Gaurav Sharma said Kesri, who runs a cellphone shop with his brother, wanted his brother to believe that the money was robbed.

DCP Sharma said, “On Monday, we received a distress call from the complainant, who alleged that while he was going to Karol Bagh to purchase cellphones, two men hit his scooter in Kapashera and he fell down. He also said that the two men intoxicated him, abducted him for 3-4 hours, and took away the money from the boot of his scooter. But when police started the investigation, he started giving contradictory statements of the sequence of events. Later he broke down and confessed that he had concocted a story about the robbery to ensure that his brother did not find out the truth about how he lost the money in betting.”

“He was responsible for managing the cash and purchasing the phones. In order to earn easy and fast money, he got involved in online cricket gambling. Initially, he won several times but he lost a huge amount in the betting about 2-3 days ago. In order to recover, his losses, he put more bets but finally lost all. In order to clear his debts, he planned to misappropriate the money from his brothers by concocting a false story of robbery, abduction and intoxication,” added DCP Sharma.