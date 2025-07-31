Delhi: Man held for pushing partner off 6th floor

The 32-year-old man who allegedly pushed his live-in partner to death off the sixth floor of a residential building in Narela has been apprehended and is undergoing interrogation, police said on Wednesday. The incident had taken place on Monday night. (File photo)

The incident had taken place on Monday night. The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar. According to the police, he had pushed the 27-year-old woman (identity withheld by police) after she insisted to marry him. He had also allegedly assaulted her, officers said.

Kumar, an engineer, tore off his clothes and pelted stones at police when they arrived at the spot, officers said.

Hareshwar Swami, DCP (outernorth) said, “We think it was all an act to mislead us. We also took him to a hospital and he’s fine. He has been changing his statements and giving us irrelevant information.” The victim was a fashion designer who worked with an NGO. Police said she had met Kumar around 6-10 months back in Noida.

“On Monday night, the man told her that his family has started looking for a woman for arranged marriage. This upset her and they both fought. The two went to the sixth floor from where he pushed her,” said an investigator.