New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly siphoning off ₹1.48 lakh from the bank accounts of his paralysed brother-in-law after gaining the family's trust while acting as his caretaker, officials said on Saturday. Delhi man held for siphoning money from paralysed brother-in-law's accounts

The accused, identified as Shubham Jain, had been living with the complainant's family in Burari since January and was assisting his brother-in-law, who had suffered paralysis following a brain stroke, police said.

The matter came to light after Rohan Aggarwal filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on May 13 regarding unauthorised transactions from his bank accounts.

Aggarwal, who runs a tuition centre in Burari, told police that fees from the centre were deposited into his mother's bank account. During scrutiny of financial records, the family discovered that ₹1,48,626 had allegedly been transferred without their knowledge.

A case was subsequently registered at the Cyber Police Station North and an investigation launched.

During the probe, police examined the complainant's mobile phone but found no suspicious applications or malware. Investigators then tracked the money trail and found that ₹1.46 lakh had been transferred to a bank account belonging to one Atam Jeet Singh.

Further analysis of bank records and call detail records allegedly revealed that the money was later routed to Shubham Jain's account and showed frequent contact between the two, police said.

Officials said investigators also found that ₹4,000 from the allegedly siphoned funds had been used for a travel booking. Inquiry with a travel agency revealed that the payment was made for a vehicle booking from Delhi to Manikaran on May 9, with Shubham listed as the customer.

Police later discovered that Shubham was the complainant's brother-in-law and had been taking care of him after his illness, thereby gaining access to the family's banking information.

He was arrested on May 20.

During interrogation, Shubham allegedly told police that he was unemployed and had created a false image of working for a reputed company and travelling abroad frequently.

To support the deception, he allegedly operated two social media accounts and created fake conversations posing as interactions with his employer, which he showed to family members to gain their trust, police said.

Investigators said he allegedly gained access to the complainant's banking details under the pretext of paying for medicines and household expenses and then transferred money in small amounts into the account of his friend.

Police said Shubham allegedly told his friend that the money belonged to him and claimed he could not receive it directly in his own account.

The diverted funds were allegedly used for travel and personal expenses. Police also alleged that he borrowed money from acquaintances claiming that his UPI transaction limit had been exhausted.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.