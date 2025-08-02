Delhi: Man kills painter suspecting affair with wife, not returning lent money

A painter was killed by a man over suspicion of an affair with the accused's wife, and over allegedly not returning money lent to him. The incident took place in Delhi and the accused has been identified as 47-year-old Vanketesh alias Raja. The incident took place in Delhi and the accused has been identified as 47-year-old Vanketesh alias Raja.(PTI)

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Rakesh, worked as a house painter, and the accused Vanketesh suspected him of having an affair with his wife. "Raja allegedly believed Rakesh had an illicit relationship with his wife. He had also lent him money several times, which was never repaid," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Another accused in murder case

Vankatesh has been arrested by the police, alongside one Gaurav, who revealed during questioning that Rakesh was beaten by Vanketesh at his residence.

According to Ritik Diwakar alias Cheeta, an eyewitness cops met during a raid at Raja's residence in Madangiri, both Vankatesh and Gaurav beat up Rakesh, using a plastic rod, belt, punches and kicks. Ritik is Raja's son-in-law.

Both Gaurav and Raja have had cases against them previously. While Raja had been booked under the Excise Act, Gaurav has had a case under the Arms Act.

How cops identified victim

Police probe has found that after murdering Rakesh, the accused duo transported his body in an auto-rickshaw and dumped it near a shooting range.

Police was informed about the incident through a PCR call reporting an unconscious man being found lying on Surajkund Road near the shooting range.

"A local banana vendor had spotted the body while on his way to work," the DCP was quoted as saying. There was on ID on the victim when he was found.

Thus began a probe, and cops analyses over 500 CCTV cameras, and spoke to passersby. Following a detailed probe and a fingerprint match, the victim was identified as Rakesh.

A case under sections of murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence was registered against the accused.

(With PTI inputs)