Delhi man kills wife with scissors 2 days after son's birthday, also murders her mother who came to resolve fights

A man who quarreled with his wife often over petty issues killed her and his mother-in-law with a pair of scissors at Sector 17 of Delhi's Rohini on Saturday, police said, adding the crime took place two days after the couple celebrated their son's birthday. The victims have been identified as Priya Sehgal, accused's 34-year old wife, and 63-year old Kusum Sinha, Priya's mother.(HT photo)

Police said the accused, Yogesh Sehgal, used to work as an artisan at a jewellery shop but recently became unemployed. He was arrested.

The victims have been identified as Priya Sehgal, accused's 34-year old wife, and 63-year old Kusum Sinha, Priya's mother.

The couple have two sons, aged 15 and 16, police said.

The murders were reported around 3.50 pm after Kusum’s son, Megh Sinha, 30, raised an alarm, an earlier HT report quoted police as saying. Police said the women were stabbed with a pair of scissors, and their bodies were found in the same room.

Megh said he was trying to contact his mother Kusum on Saturday but couldn't as all the calls went unanswered. He then went to the couple's house, he saw Kusum and Priya lying with stab wounds.

“I was trying to call my mother on Saturday, but all the calls went unanswered. I went to their house looking for her, but when I broke the lock, I saw my mother and sister lying with multiple stab wounds. He brutally killed them with a scissors. He also took my nephews. I don’t know what his intentions are. We just want them safe. He told police in front of me that my mother abused him. My mother has never even had an argument with him...,” Megh told HT.

Couple frequently fought

Megh alleged that Priya and her husband, Yogesh, frequently fought over petty issues and domestic disputes. Investigators said Yogesh’s two sons were at school when the murders took place.

“When they returned, their father took them along with him,” an officer said. The children have since been handed over to family members.

Police said the family had gathered two days earlier to celebrate the 15th birthday of the couple's son. During the function, a dispute started between Priya and her husband regarding the gifts exchanged between both sides of the family, police said.

Kusum even stayed at Priya’s house to settle the matter, but the family continued to fight till Saturday,” Rajeev Ranjan, DCP (Rohini), said.

Police said Yogesh, who had worked as an artisan at a jewellery shop but recently became unemployed, was arrested. “He often fought with his wife and in-laws over petty issues. His blood-stained clothes and scissors have been seized,” an investigator said.

The DCP said Kusum's son told the police that he was trying to call his mother and sister, but they weren’t taking his calls. He then went to his sister’s house, which he found locked from the outside. He also saw blood stains on the door.

He immediately informed his family members, who came and broke the lock before finding the women lying in a pool of blood.

“He [the accused] often fought with his wife and in-laws over petty issues. His blood-stained clothes and scissors have been seized,” an investigator said.

The accused was arrested within an hour of the crime from KN Katju Marg and has been booked on charges of murder, police said.