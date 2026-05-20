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Delhi man sentenced to life arrested after jumping parole 24 years ago

Delhi man sentenced to life arrested after jumping parole 24 years ago

Published on: May 20, 2026 01:22 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a life convict in a murder case who had been absconding for 24 years after jumping parole in 2002, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi man sentenced to life arrested after jumping parole 24 years ago

The accused, Rakesh Patel alias Pappi, had allegedly changed his identity and was living under the name 'Nandlal Verma' in Prayagraj to evade arrest, they said.

According to the police, Rakesh Patel, along with two associates, had stabbed his neighbour to death in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri area in 1990.

He and Chander Prakash and Anil Kumar were convicted in 1995 for murder and were sentenced to life imprisonment, the police said.

They said Patel was granted parole by the Delhi High Court in 1999 for his marriage. He surrendered before jail authorities after the parole ended.

In 2002, he was again granted parole following the birth of his second child. But this time, he did not turn up after his parole ended on June 24, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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