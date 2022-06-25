Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A 32-year-old Delhi resident allegedly shot dead his wife’s male friend and also shot and injured her before turning the gun on himself at a hotel in Shuru village on the outskirts of Manali town in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said police.
The 32-year-old man hailed from Sector 7, Rohini, in north-west Delhi, and ran a camping business at Ghiyagi village of Banjar district in Kullu. Police identified the victim as a 31-year-old resident from Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, Delhi. Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Chand Sharma said they got a call about the firing at Hotel Himalayan Oak around 6am on Friday, and a team was sent to the spot. Room number 102, where the firing took place, was locked from inside. Police entered the room through the rear balcony and found the bodies of two men, one of which was naked.
The woman was injured, the police said. Police recovered three bullet casings from the spot. According to the initial probe, the room was taken on lease by the suspect’s wife (30), and her sister (24), six months ago. They had invited their friend, the victim, for dinner on Thursday night, and he stayed back at the hotel, police said. “In the footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the property, the suspect can be seen entering the hotel around 4am with a pistol in hand,” according to Sharma.
“He is seen checking rooms one by one and later entering Room number 102,” said SP Sharma, adding that the suspect allegedly found his wife with the other man and shot them, he said. The woman, who suffered a bullet wound to the arm, is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Manali. In her statement to police, she said her husband came to the hotel early in the morning and assaulted her before shooting the victim dead and turning the gun on himself.
Meanwhile in Delhi’s Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, from where the deceased hailed, neighbours said his mother is yet to be informed of her son’s death. “He lived in Manali with his wife and two-year-old child. His father and relatives have gone to Manali... They told his mother that he was injured in an accident and is undergoing treatment. How can any of us give her the most shocking news of her life?” said a resident, requesting anonymity.
-
RWAs demand role in property tax collection; point out difficulties in property tax portal
The United RWAs Joint Action, an umbrella body for residents' welfare associations in the city, has pointed out several anomalies in the online property tax collection system while also submitting a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, seeking a more inclusive role in the tax collection system. The total property tax collection for 2021-22 was ₹2,032 crore. Atul Goyal, who heads URJA said RWAs have also pointed out several anomalies in the existing tax portal.
-
Three week deadline to complete ‘scientific pruning’ of trees in New Delhi; LG launches drive
Almost a month after several trees were uprooted and branches damaged during a squall in the Capital, lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday morning launched a New Delhi Municipal Council campaign to scientifically prune overgrown and dead branches of old trees in Connaught Place. Saxena said that the pruning exercise will be completed within three weeks.
-
Kisan Morcha lends heft to protest against Agnipath scheme in Ludhiana
The farmers' unions on Friday joined the protesting youth against the government over the Agnipath scheme. Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest outside the office of deputy commissioner and also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for the scheme's roll-back and restoration of the traditional system of recruitment to all three wings of the armed forces.
-
It’s light, camera and action for Lucknow
Shooting of yet another feature film formally started in the state capital. Directed by debutant Safdar Abbas, the film stars Anoop Singh in the lead role who plays an army officer. The formal shoot for the film will begin from Saturday. Ace-director and actor Satish Kaushik, congratulated the team and showered praised on the lead actor terming him as an action hero.
-
Death audit ordered after 7-year-old Covid- positive girl dies in Noida hospital
A seven-year-old girl from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to severe health complications at the Postgraduate Institute of Child Health, Noida on Thursday. According to Ghaziabad health department officials, a death audit will be conducted before including the case in the list of Covid-related deaths. Dr DK Singh, dean, PGICH, said that the girl was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night and passed away on Thursday morning.
