Delhi man turns gangster to take revenge on cheating wife, held for extortion

A 30-year-old Delhi resident, angry over his wife’s infidelity with a notorious gangster, decided to become a gangster in his own right, tried to kill his wife’s boyfriend, and began a robbery and extortion network across the National Capital Region (NCR), Delhi Police officers said on Monday. Police said Akash Bhaida was arrested from Jaitpur in southeast Delhi on Sunday. (File)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rakesh Paweriya said Akash Bhaida was arrested from Jaitpur in southeast Delhi on Sunday, adding that a search is on for members of his “Kana gang”.

Giving details of the case, crime branch officers said that Bhaida started out as a petty thief, and first came to the notice of police on September 1, 2023, when he set fire to the house of gangster Rajan Singh, an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police said Singh was severely injured in the incident.

“We knew he was involved in a robbery/theft case, and was jailed for a year before getting bail last year. However, this incident was unusual… We were not sure why a petty thief attacked a gangster who works with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” an investigator said, on condition of anonymity.

A team led by assistant commissioner of police (crime) Naresh Solanki and inspector Vijay Pal Dahiyastarted looking for Bhaida, but initially, he could not be traced. DCP Paweriya said the team then discovered that Bhaida was seen around the Kalindi Kunj area, “always carrying a pistol”, and searching for Singh and his associates.

For months, police were on the lookout for Bhaida, but he was in hiding. “He was instructing his associates to commit robbery and extortion to establish the Kana Gang” the investigator quoted above said.

The crime branch then found three of Bhaida’s associates, identified only by their first names — Aman, Ajeet and Karan — all involved in robbery and attempt to murder cases in south and southeast Delhi.

“The three were caught, but soon got out on bail... We started tracking their movements, both manually and through technical surveillance. We then discovered that Bhaida would be coming to Jaitpur to commit another crime on Sunday,” a second investigator said.

DCP Paweriya said a team was sent and Bhaida was caught on a stolen bike.

During investigation, police said, Bhaida told officers that he attacked Singh and started his gang after discovering his wife’s infidelity.

“Bhaida poured petrol and lit fire to Singh’s house when he found out that his wife was in a relationship with Singh. He then planned to kill Singh and hurt his associates. Bhaida also roped in three other undertrials who were out on bail and started his own gang to establish himself as a gangster,” Paweriya said.