New Delhi, A 23-year-old man working as a trainee manager at a service apartment facility in southwest Delhi's Palam area has been arrested for allegedly stealing over ₹1.25 lakh from the reception counter at the establishment, police said on Friday. Delhi: Manager at rented accommodation facility held for stealing ₹1.25 lakh from reception desk

The accused has been identified as Sahil alias Gaurav, a resident of Dwarka, they said.

The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged by R Vijay, another manager at the rented accommodation facility located in Palam Extension. He reported that cash amounting to more than ₹1.25 lakh kept in a drawer at the reception desk had gone missing on March 11.

During investigation, CCTV footage from the premises was scanned, which revealed that the theft was allegedly committed around 8:40 pm by an employee working in the facility as a trainee manager, a senior police officer said.

Acting on technical surveillance, the team identified and nabbed Sahil from Dwarka Mor on March 15, on the instance of the complainant.

"During his apprehension, ₹61,400 in cash was recovered from his possession," the officer added.

Subsequently, the accused was taken on one-day police custody remand, during which he led police to further recover ₹50,000 from his residence.

Additionally, articles worth around ₹10,500, purchased using the stolen money, were recovered from the house of his associate in Sewak Park, police said.

In total, ₹1,11,400 in cash along with items purchased with proceeds of crime have been recovered so far, they added.

Police said the accused has studied till Class 11 and was employed at the service apartment facility. He has been produced before a court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.