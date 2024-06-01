Delhi: Massive fire at Kashmere Gate Metro police station; records, files gutted

Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Kashmere Gate Metro police station and the office of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Metro, in Delhi early on Saturday resulting in several documents being completely gutted, officials said. The firefighters took around four hours to bring the fire under control (Twitter/ video screengrab)

At least 33 rooms containing important records, case-related files, electrical items and other documents were gutted after a massive fire broke out early Saturday morning in the building where the two police offices functioned in north Delhi, fire department officials said.

No loss of human life or injury to any person was reported, the officials added.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call about a fire at a police station in Kashmere Gate at 12.44am.

“A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot. The firefighters took around four hours to bring the fire under control. The cooling operation continued till late morning”, he said.

According to Garg, 15 rooms at the Kashmere Gate Metro police station and 18 rooms at the DCP (Metro) office were caught on fire. The fire also gutted beds and cots in the police barrack.

Before the blaze could be controlled, the flames also engulfed rubbish, waste, and domestic articles that were kept in a vacant space adjacent to the police station, he said.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said he was on leave and that DCP (Railways) KPS Malhotra was looking after the duties of DCP, Metro.

DCP Malhotra said that while the fire caused severe damage to the offices of the Kashmere Gate Metro police station, the blaze was controlled before it could reach the cabin of DCP (Metro). He said the police station will be temporarily functioning from the remaining offices unaffected by the fire.

“Prima facie, it appears that the fire started due to a short-circuit in the false ceiling of one of the rooms of the police station. The fire soon spread to other rooms of the station and the DCP office. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained,” added Malhotra.