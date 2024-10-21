Menu Explore
Delhi Mayor launches drone-based spraying system to fight mosquito-borne diseases

PTI |
Oct 21, 2024 09:39 PM IST

New Delhi, , Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday launched an initiative to use drones for spraying anti-mosquito chemicals in waterlogged areas of the city.

Oberoi inaugurated the drone-based spraying system at an event in the Narela zone of Delhi, starting in ward number 33, Rani Khera.

The initiative aims to curb vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, the Aam Aadmi Paryy said in a statement.

The party claimed this is the first time drones are being used in Delhi for such a purpose.

Mayor Oberoi said recent heavy rains have led to waterlogging in many areas of Delhi, which increases the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. "We must first address waterlogging, then focus on preventing these diseases," she said.

"Awareness programmes are being run in schools and with local resident groups to educate the public," she added.

On the first day of the campaign, insecticide was sprayed over 15 hectares in Rani Khera, in Narela Zone, with operations set to continue for 4-5 days, the release said.

Traditional spraying methods in waterlogged zones often face difficulties due to the presence of harmful creatures, making drones a safer and more efficient solution, Oberoi said.

The mayor urged Delhi residents to prevent water accumulation around their homes, noting that poor drainage and heavy rains have made anti-larva efforts challenging, especially in areas like Rani Khera.

"There is no drainage facility at some places in Rani Khera ward, and due to record-breaking rains this year, there were a lot of difficulties in doing anti-larva work here," she said.

The drone-based campaign, which will be expanded across Delhi, allows for effective spraying in hard-to-reach areas, she said.

"Through drones, medicine can be sprayed even in those areas where corporation employees cannot go," Oberoi said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On