Delhi: MCD clears ads on flyover ramps, subways with curbs

The MCD standing committee approved a proposal on Wednesday which allowed for advertisements along end-of-flyover ramps and the sidewalls of subways and underpasses. The policy preamble has been finalised after a series of communications between the corporation and the PWD.

Over the last one year, the PWD has been trying to push for flyovers and underpasses to be included under a model where non-governmental organisations and private companies are able to display advertisements or open kiosks in a bid to generate revenue while carrying out the maintenance of the infrastructure.

However, outdoor advertisements fall entirely under the MCD’s jurisdiction according to the Supreme Court-approved Outdoor Advertisement Policy (OAP), 2017.

The OAPclearly states that outdoor advertisements can be allowed only in such manner that they do not obstruct visibility, cause distractions to motorists or endanger road safety. But the “policy is silent on certain categories of infrastructure” such as flyovers and underpasses.

In another letter written to PWD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary by MCD additional commissioner LD Meghwal, dated September 3, 2025, the civic body said that, under the current policy, advertisements are only allowed on piers with maximum size up to 0.71m. Branding on locations such as flyover under deck, panels, side panels under the flyover, foot-over-bridge decks, staircases, and lifts are prohibited.

Branding on end-of-ramps for flyovers as well as side walls of underpasses and subways fall under a grey area since the policy is silent on these sites.

“With regards to installation of kiosks, stalls, shops, vending machines for flyovers etc, presently allotment for such items is not being made by MCD...such installation may impede traffic,” the letter said, adding that PWD may add advertisements under already constructed subways on a revenue-sharing basis after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MCD and compensating the loss of existing advertisers in that area.

According to the final proposal moved by commissioner to the standing committee seeking its approval, the corporation has said that advertisement may be permitted on the sites recommended by the PWD for flyover ramps, underpasses and subways with five restrictions — no interference with the fast moving traffic and pedestrians, structural safety, prior site survey, prevention of visual clutter, and only on case-to-case basis.

The three type of new media that MCD has proposed to incorporate in its advertisement policy includes 2.25 sq m display as fence advertisement devices on ramps of the flyovers, 2.25 sq m sites on sidewalls of underpasses as well as subways.