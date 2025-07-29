A directive by the Delhi Department of Education to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner instructs every school to identify areas near the premises to keep clean as part of the “Delhi Freedom from Garbage - Cleanliness Drive” campaign. Delhi: MCD schools told to clean neighbourhoods

Teachers are afraid that the ambiguous usage of word “staff” would mean that they would be expected to carry out the cleaning tasks themselves, sparking various objections.

The letter dated July 25 and seen by HT says, “Every school will identify a place/area/lane/gully/park etc. for “Each One Clean One” in the school vicinity outside the school which will be kept clean by them. Since primary school students may not go outside premises, therefore staff should go for cleaning outside.”

A member of MCD teachers’ union said, “There is a shortage of cleaners in the schools. Most are paid on a daily basis. So already we teachers have to do every duty in the schools, from acting as the guards and gardeners, to doing the work of computer operators. We cannot also be expected to do this.”

Teachers also highlighted that the existing sanitation workers are already overworked. Echoing the sentiment, Seema Mathur, Akhil Delhi Prathmik Shikshak Sangh chairperson said,“They have to clean the entire school. How will they manage this additional work? If an official order directs teachers to participate, we will oppose it.”

The teachers also highlighted the impact on students’ safety and education. “We are already short-staffed. Even if one or two teachers go off duty, who will look after their class?,” said another MCD school teacher.

MCD standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said, “The teachers will not have to do the cleaning, they will only direct and ensure that the work is done.” She added that the MCD will provide sanitation workers to schools which do not have them, for a month.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced a month-long citywide campaign on July 25. Running from August 1 to August 31, it will be a part of the Independence Day celebrations and aims to mobilise collective citizen participation to free the capital of garbage.