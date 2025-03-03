Delhi: MCD set to outsource sanitation of 3 markets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to outsource the cleaning and sanitation of major markets under its jurisdiction to improve the cleanliness and sanitation standards in commercial hubs, senior civic body officials said on Sunday. The Janakpuri district centre (in photo), along with Netaji Subhash Place and Rajendra Nagar, are part of the pilot project. (HT Archive)

The project will begin on a pilot basis in three markets — Netaji Subhash Place, the Janakpuri District Centre, and the main market in Rajendra Nagar. A senior MCD official said a plan is being formulated to hire private companies to take up cleaning work in these markets, and if the pilot project is successful, it will be expanded to other commercial hubs in the coming years.

“We are in the process of finalising proposals for outsourcing the cleaning work in commercial hubs near Netaji Subhash Place, Janakpuri District Centre and Rajendra Nagar main market. The scope of work under this project will include tasks like installation of dustbins in these markets, the regular removal and cleaning of bins, sweeping of roads and market corridors, as well as clean-up of public toilets,” a senior sanitation department official said, on condition of anonymity.

A similar system of housekeeping through private agencies was earlier in operation at the redeveloped stretch of Chandni Chowk as well as the MCD headquarters.

The first MCD official quoted above said the corporation will require funds to outsource the cleaning of all markets. “With a new government in place and an emphasis on cleaning the city, we are hopeful that funds for such projects will be provided. In the past, the central government has also provided funds for biomining of the landfill sites in the city,” the official said.

Another official said MCD will soon invite expressions of interest for this pilot project.

“Earlier, our staff was cleaning markets at one time — during the day. A fortnight back, we also started a night cleaning campaign in 312 markets. Now, sweeping is being carried out twice in these markets. We want that markets are regularly cleaned,” he said.

On February 16, the MCD commissioner had directed all zonal deputy commissioners to ensure daily night sweeping and cleaning of 312 identified markets including Chandni Chowk, Krishna Nagar Lal Quarter and other prominent markets.

“As part of this initiative, deputy commissioners have been instructed to assign a senior officer, at least one executive engineer and an administrative officer (AO) or above from the administration side, to oversee the night sweeping operations in each zone. These officers are now responsible for inspecting the night sweeping activities and ensuring that the markets are clean and tidy,” the official said.