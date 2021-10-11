Delhi Metro commute update: Brief delay in services at Pink Line

There was a brief delay in services on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), announced on Monday. The delay was reported at around 7:30 am, just when the footfall at the metro stations starts to peak. The services resumed back to normal at around 7:53am, according to the updated tweet by the DMRC.

"Delay in services between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar. Normal service on all other lines," it had tweeted.

The Pink Line is the seventh metro rail line of the Delhi metro. It stretches from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar and consists of 38 metro stations on the route. The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases starting in 2018.

The Delhi metro often informs about the congestion and delays on Twitter. Most of the time these delays occur at the peak time of the commute.

Currently, the trains are running at full capacity, however, the provision of standing is still prohibited by the DMRC due to the Covid-19 measures. This also contributes to the regular delays.

The services of the Delhi Metro were shut completely in May after the city started reporting a spurt in daily Covid-19 cases. After several extensions, the services were partially opened on June 7. The Delhi Metro trains started operating with 100% seating capacity on July 26.