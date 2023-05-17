Delhi police release pic of man masturbating in Delhi Metro

Delhi Police has released a photograph of the man who allegedly masturbated on a Metro service in the national capital last month. The police have sought the public's help in identifying the man and have reassured possible witnesses that their identities will remain anonymous.

Police said the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This man was performing (an) obscene act (on a) Delhi Metro and he is now wanted… Please inform SHO IGIA (Station House Officer, Indira Gandhi International Airport) metro (police station) on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of informer will be kept confidential," the deputy commissioner of police for Delhi Metro tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens angered by video.

The video showed a young man apparently masturbating while on a Delhi Metro train. Passengers seated near him moved away as he continued his action, which was caught on camera by another commuter; neither the passenger who filmed the man nor any of the others intervened.

A case has been registered after Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police. Calling the incident 'shameful', she demanded strict action against the man.

"Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act," Maliwal tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the incident the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stepped up security and surveillance inside coaches and asked all security personnel to keep a watch for such activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON