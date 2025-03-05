Delhi minimum temperature drops to 11.8°C as AQI remains ‘moderate’

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped by 3.8°C and was recorded at 11.8°C on Wednesday morning while the air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘moderate’ category owing to strong winds in the national Capital. Delhi’s minimum temperature was 1.6°C below normal as compared to 15.6°C recorded on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

The AQI, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was recorded at 108 (moderate) at 9am on Wednesday. The 24-hour average AQI a day before was recorded at 4pm was 148 (moderate).

CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘good,’ between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory,’ between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate,’ between 201 and 300 as ‘poor,’ between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor,’ and over 400 as ‘severe.’

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the air quality is expected to be in the moderate category for the next few days.

“The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category from Wednesday to Friday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the moderate to poor category,” The AQEWS bulletin said on Wednesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological department (IMD), Delhi’s minimum temperature was 1.6°C below normal as compared to 15.6°C recorded on Tuesday.

“Mainly clear skies will be observed on Wednesday. Strong surface winds of speed 25-35 kmph, gusting to 40kmph, will also continue throughout the day,” said an IMD official.

The maximum, according to IMD forecast, is also expected to see a decrease and is likely to be around 25°C. It was 27.5°C the day before.