Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Delhi’s air quality remains ‘moderate’ for 4th day; min temp drops to 9.6°C

HT Correspondent
Mar 03, 2025 09:45 AM IST

Cold northwesterly winds were expected to prevent the maximum temperature from rising too significantly in the national Capital

Clear skies and cold northwesterly winds on Monday dipped the minimum temperature below 10°C to 9.6°C, or four degrees below normal, even as Delhi’s air quality remained “moderate” for a fourth day. The minimum temperature of 19.5°C on February 27 was the warmest in February in 74 years. It was 14.2°C on Sunday.

An AQI of 124 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
An AQI of 124 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

An India Meteorological Department official said clear skies and northwesterly winds lead to a drop in minimum temperature. Cold northwesterly winds were also expected to prevent the maximum temperature from rising too significantly.

A maximum temperature of 27°C was recorded on Sunday. It was 28.6°C a day earlier. The maximum temperature was expected to be between 28-30°C on Monday but it will then dip by 1-2°C and be between 25-28°C from Tuesday to Friday as cold northwesterly winds persist. Winds of 20-30 km per hour were expected from Tuesday and Wednesday. The minimum temperature will be between 14-17°C for the rest of the week.

An air quality index (AQI) of 124 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Monday. It was 125 (moderate) at 4pm on Sunday.

The Early Warning System for Delhi (EWS) said strong winds were expected to keep Delhi’s AQI in the “moderate” category until at least Wednesday. The AQI was likely to be “moderate” from Monday to Wednesday. It will be between “moderate” and “poor” zones for the subsequent six days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 as “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
