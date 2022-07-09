Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s wife summoned by probe agency
- Jain was arrested on May 30 and was sent to 14 days in jail on Monday at the end of his custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s wife Poonam Jain to be present before the agency next week while it extracts information from the digital devices seized in a money laundering case against him and others, officials said Friday.
The case is based on a 2017 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first information report (FIR) lodged against the minister in the Delhi cabinet. ED has accused him of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him, where he was holding shares, while amassing disproportionate income.
According to ED, Jain transferred money to Kolkata through hawala channel and got it back from dummy companies in the form of accommodation entries, even though he could not show the source of the money received.
Jain has denied any wrongdoing. pti
Help cut floods at Delhi's Zakhira underpass: Sisodia writes to railway minister
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention to help solve the problem of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass in west Delhi — one of the Capital's recurrent annual flooding hot spots. Sisodia, who also holds the public works department, urged the railways minister for immediate intervention and timely action, so that the situation of waterlogging can be prevented.
Finial crowns Delhi's Jama Masjid once again, 2 days before Eid-ul-Zuha
The finial on the central dome of the Jama Masjid, which was damaged in a rainstorm this May 30, has been reinstalled after three weeks of repair work by conservation experts, the Delhi Waqf Board authorities have said. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1656, Jama Masjid in the Walled City is not an ASI-protected monument. While Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari had sought the assistance of the ASI in repairing the finial.
Dry run may come to a stop, Delhi likely to get rain over weekend: IMD
The heat and humidity are unlikely to relent on Saturday, the weather office said, even as it said that some rain was expected at night, with widespread showers likely on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast on Friday, the maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 37C. The forecast also said that isolated showers and thunderstorms are very likely over Delhi on Saturday, with fairly widespread rainfall between Sunday and Monday.
ITBP official shoots self dead in J&K’s Poonch
An assistant sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials. “The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5.30am at ITBP's 46 battalion located inside mini-secretariat in Poonch,” said a police officer. The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub-inspector Shuvam Sharma.
Samples collected, 11-member panel to probe Najafgarh drain fish deaths
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has formed an 11-member committee to probe the currently unexplained deaths of hundreds of fish in the Najafgarh drain over the past 15 days, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The committee includes independent experts as well as representatives from the fisheries unit of the animal husbandry department, the forest and wildlife department and the Delhi Jal Board among others, officials added.
