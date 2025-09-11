Delhi ministers assess crop damage due to floods

The Delhi government on Wednesday began on-ground inspections of flood-hit areas to assess damage and promised adequate compensation for affected farmers. Heavy monsoon rains across northern India had caused the Yamuna to swell beyond the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas along the river and other vulnerable pockets of the city. (HT Photo)

“Chief minister Rekha Gupta is deeply concerned about the crop losses suffered by farmers in Yamuna Khadar and rural Delhi due to flooding. For the first time in Delhi’s history, two ministers are visiting Yamuna Khadar to take stock of the damage. At many places, crops have been destroyed. All officers concerned, including the district magistrate, are present, assessments are under way, and due compensation will be provided,” said minister Kapil Mishra.

Heavy monsoon rains across northern India had caused the Yamuna to swell beyond the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas along the river and other vulnerable pockets of the city. Reports of crop damage from Yamuna riverbank villages and rural parts of Delhi prompted the government’s assessment.

Mishra, accompanied by social welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, surveyed the stretch from Palla Chowk to Hiranki, interacting directly with farmers to understand their losses. The ministers also reviewed the administrative measures in place. They were joined by the local district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate, and officials from the agriculture, flood control and other concerned departments.