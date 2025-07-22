Delhi MLAs’ training starts for paperless assembly

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday launched a three-day-long session at the Delhi Legislative Assembly Complex to train MLAs under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in a major step towards turning the Delhi assembly fully-digital and paperless. The assembly is set to host its first fully-digital and paperless session in August when the house assembles for the monsoon session. Delhi legislative assembly speaker Vijender Gupta. (@Gupta_vijender)

“The inauguration of the NeVA Seva Centre and the successful completion of the first phase of NeVA marks a critical milestone in our commitment to a digital, transparent, and sustainable legislature. This initiative reflects our alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India, paperless governance, and the transformative idea of ‘One Nation, One Application’. It is unfortunate that earlier governments made no sincere efforts in this direction. With NeVA, we are now bridging that gap and paving the way for a more accountable and modern legislative ecosystem,” said speaker Gupta.

A group of MLAs whose batch participated in the training programme held at the Delhi assembly on Monday was provided with a smartphone preloaded with the NeVA application, allowing seamless access to the list of business, legislative questions, documents, and session updates.

The three-day training programme, which ends on July 23, is designed to equip MLAs with practical knowledge of the NeVA platform’s tools and functionalities. The training ensures their effective participation in the upcoming monsoon session, likely to be held in August, by enabling a smooth transition to paperless legislative functioning. The training is being conducted by expert trainers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The training is being conducted in a batch-wise manner across six batches, ensuring personalised and focused engagement for all MLAs.

Eighteen high-speed computers have been installed at the newly established NeVA Seva Centre, offering necessary infrastructure for uninterrupted training and digital familiarisation.