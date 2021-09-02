Delhi: Mobility plan in the works for new sectors in outskirts

rThe Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to work out the mobility plan for the new sectors that will be developed on the outskirts of the city under the land pooling policy. The authority has invited bids to hire a consultant for the preparation of a detailed mobility plan for the Zone L, which includes 30 urbanised villages located in southwest Delhi near Najafgarh.

A senior DDA official said, “These are areas where the new developments will take place. The plan is to develop commercial centres, business districts and residential complexes here in the next few years. For this, we need a mobility plan within the area and ensure proper connectivity with the rest of the city.”

There are 95 urbanised villages spread over five DDA planning zones where the land pooling policy, which was approved in 2018, will be implemented. Of the five zones, Zone L, spread over a total of 22,874 hectares, has the maximum number of villages.

According to the request For proposal (RFP) floated by DDA, the consultant will have to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the transport network and transportation system in line with the current Master Plan. The DPR will also take into account the estimated growth in traffic volume because of the new developments in the next three decades.

The consultant will have to assess the type of public transportation that will be required to cater to the population in this zone once it is fully developed. Currently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s network has reached up to Najafgarh.