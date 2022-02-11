Delhi notifies draft EV policy for app-based services, seeks public feedback

Nearly a month after the Delhi government announced its decision to make it mandatory for cab aggregators and delivery service providers to partially shift their fleet to electric vehicles, the state environment department has issued a draft notification of the policy seeking feedback and suggestions from the public.

“he Delhi government will continue to engage its citizens in implementing such forward looking policies in the fight against pollution. Now that the policy has been put up in public domain for comments, I request everyone to be actively involved in sending their feedback and comments,” said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai.

People can submit suggestions and objections for a period of 60 days, after which the policy will be notified for implementation, said officials.

As per the policy, aggregators and delivery services will have to ensure that 10% of all new two-wheelers and 5% of four-wheelers added to their fleet are electric within three months of implementation of the policy, and by March 2023, the numbers should increase to 50% for two-wheelers and 25% of four-wheelers. Drafted in accordance with regulations set forth by the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, the aggregator policy allows incentives to ensure the transition to EV among the ride hailing industry happens in a time bound manner.

Officials said the Delhi government will also make a representation to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct other states in the NCR area to adopt a similar policy to help reduce vehicular emissions and, in turn, bring down pollution in the Capital.

Reena Gupta, advisor to the environment minister, said, “This policy marks an important milestone in Delhi government’s goal of reducing air pollution by 30% by 2024. To ensure the policy has the intended impact of reducing vehicular pollution in NCR, CAQM should direct other states to adopt similar aggregator regulations in the region to allow a transcending policy to combat bad air.”