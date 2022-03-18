Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
A 28-year-old man, who was absconding after being accused of allegedly raping a minor girl from his neighbourhood in Shahbad Daulatpur village, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Rohini Sector 29 on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, sustained a bullet injury to his leg but is out of danger, said police, adding that they recovered a country-made pistol, two empty cartridges and two mobile phones from his possession.
Akhtar allegedly raped the girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9. “An FIR was registered when the girl went missing. The girl was found from the neighbourhood the next day. The victim’s statement, under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was also recorded before magistrate on the same day but she didn’t say anything about sexual assault. It came to light on March 12 after the girl started having medical problems and was taken to the hospital for check up,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav.
“Akhtar subsequently went missing. On Thursday, he was intercepted on old Khera Prahladpur road in Rohini Sector 29. Upon seeing cops, he fired two rounds. Our officers returned fire and a bullet hit Akhtar’s left leg. He was shifted to a hospital and is out of danger,” he said.
