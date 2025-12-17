Delhi Police arrest 10 of cybercrime gang from 7 states

NEW DELHI Police said that the network was busted on a complaint filed at the Shaheen Bagh police station on December 7. (Representative photo)

Delhi Police busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate by arresting 10 people from across 7 states, for allegedly defrauding people by impersonating law enforcement officers and threatening victims with “digital arrest”, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that the network is linked to at least 66 complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), with transactions totalling over ₹50 crore. One of the accused was intercepted at the Mumbai airport while attempting to flee to Dubai, he said.

Police said that the network was busted on a complaint filed at the Shaheen Bagh police station on December 7, wherein Delhi resident Tanbir Ahmad reported that he had been cheated of ₹99,888. Ahmad told police he received WhatsApp video calls from men posing as Karnataka Police officers, who claimed his Aadhaar number and mobile phone were being used in serious criminal cases and threatened him with arrest.

“During the probe, police traced the money and technical trails, deploying teams across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan and Odisha. The suspects were tracked through air, rail and road movements and arrested at multiple locations, including New Delhi Railway Station and Mumbai airport,” Tiwari said.

Police said that the accused formed a part of a “seasoned cybercrime ecosystem” exploiting mule bank accounts, illegally activated SIM cards and encrypted communication platforms.

Among those arrested are Dharmender Chauhan, 34, and Somveer Saini, 29, from Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly coordinated the procurement of mule bank accounts and facilitated cash withdrawals. Mohammed Ahteshamul Haq, 35, also from UP, was arrested at the Mumbai airport and is alleged to have played a key role in channelling funds and arranging cash handovers; he has a prior cyber fraud case registered against him, police said.

Santosh Kumar Khandai, 32, of Odisha, allegedly handled illegal SIM activation and WhatsApp authentication using multiple devices, while Muhammad Bugari P P, 32, and Muhammad Shahid T, 30, both from Kerala, allegedly managed the proceeds of crime, and handled debit cards and communications. Police said at least 14 NCRP complaints are linked to accounts associated with Bugari.

Four men from Rajasthan and Odisha have also been bound down for their alleged role in providing bank accounts and logistical support.

Under the digital arrest modus operandi, the callers confirm their targets’ authenticity through illegally procured ID cards or Aadhaar numbers, allege that their names have been linked to criminal cases, and coerce them to transfer their money to unofficial accounts for “verification”.

Police have seized 10 mobile phones used in SIM activation and WhatsApp verification, multiple debit and credit cards including those linked to the complainant’s account, digital evidence, such as chats, voice notes and transaction records, and a Baleno car allegedly used by the gang.

Further investigation is underway to identify more victims, freeze linked bank accounts and trace the broader network of mule account providers and intermediaries, Tiwari said.