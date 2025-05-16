Delhi Police arrest 8 in crackdown on Gurjant ‘Janta’ Gang

The inter-state cell of Delhi Police’s crime branch has busted a major operational wing of the Gurjant Singh alias “Janta” gang, arresting eight men — including shooters, arms suppliers, and facilitators — across Delhi and Haryana in connection with an extortion and firing case in Anand Vihar in early April. The gang comprised mostly semi-urban youth from Haryana, many in their early 20s with prior records or jail time. Rahul Ghangas allegedly orchestrated the April 8 firing. (File photo)

Sanjay Kumar Sain, additional commissioner of police (crime) said the arrests followed a firing on April 8 at a businessman’s home in Anand Vihar after he received a ₹5 crore extortion demand via WhatsApp and international calls.

The breakthrough came on May 2, when police intercepted a cab in Alipur, north Delhi, and arrested Sumit Ghangas from Panipat with 45 live rounds. He and his brother Rahul Ghangas — out on bail in an attempted murder case — were allegedly coordinating with Gurjant.

Subsequent raids led to the arrest of six more men from Panipat, Karnal, and Ambala. The police recovered three semi-automatic pistols, two country-made weapons, 69 live cartridges, and multiple phones used for coordination.

The gang comprised mostly semi-urban youth from Haryana, many in their early 20s with prior records or jail time. Rahul Ghangas allegedly orchestrated the April 8 firing. Others, including Saurav, Rahul Kashyap, Ashish Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Preetpal Singh, and Deepak Kumar, were involved in arms transfers, logistics, and motorcycle theft.

Deputy commissioner of police Aditya Gautam said the case highlights the growing challenge of jailed or fugitive gangsters orchestrating crime remotely. “Organised crime today is decentralised and tech-enabled. This operation has crippled a key limb of the Gurjant Singh gang,” he said.