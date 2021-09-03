Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police arrest firearms trafficker with 200 cartridges, five pistols
The haul of firearms recovered from the trafficker (Photo: Delhi Police)
Delhi Police arrest firearms trafficker with 200 cartridges, five pistols

The arrested man was involved in supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals of Bihar and Delhi-NCR in addition to Maoists in Odisha, and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST

The Delhi Police’s special cell on Friday said they have arrested an illicit firearms and ammunition trafficker of Bihar and recovered five pistols and 200 cartridges from him.

The arrested man was involved in supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals of Bihar and Delhi-NCR in addition to Maoists in Odisha, and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

He said the arrested firearms trafficker, Ram Kishan Singh alias Master, is a resident of Bhojpur in Bihar. “We have recovered five pistols of .32 bore and 200 cartridges from Singh. His further interrogation is still on,” added the DCP.

