Six arrested for Delhi Police constables’ recruitment ‘racket’

The crime branch of Delhi Police on Monday arrested six people, including three Delhi Police personnel, who were allegedly involved in cheating, impersonation and subversion in the recruitment of Delhi Police Male and Female Constables (Executive), Exam-2020, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Police said two Delhi Police constables were involved in helping candidates clear constables’ exam in return of hefty sums of money. (Representational image)

Ravindra Singh Yadav, the special commissioner of police (crime), said that the police received a complaint that in the recruitment of Delhi Police’s constables’ examination, one Arjun Singh had cleared his examination through illegal means. He was detained earlier this month.

Yadav said that during interrogation, Singh revealed that he cleared the examination through a “fake” candidate at the examination centre on Roorkee-Dehradun highway in Uttarakhand. “Singh paid the fake candidate ₹9 lakh to appear in his place,” Yadav added.

Later during investigation, it was revealed that two constables with the Delhi Police — Vishal Kumar and Shikha, both 29 — were involved in helping candidates clear constables’ exam in return of hefty sums of money, police said.

“The arrested suspects have been identified as Parveen, 29, Shikha, Vishal Kumar, Radhe Shyam, 47, Mohit Kumar Baliyan, 43, and Vikas Kumar, 22,” Yadav said. While Parveen, Shikha and Vishal are Delhi Police personnel, others arranged for fake examination candidates, the special SP added.

The special CP later said that a dedicated team of police officials is still looking into the matter. “After appearing few times before police during investigation, Singh has gone missing for the last few days. Our team is expected to arrest him soon. This racket seems to be bigger, and few more persons are likely to be arrested,” he added.