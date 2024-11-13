Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Police arrests third shooter in Nangloi, Alipur firing incidents

PTI |
Nov 13, 2024 11:58 AM IST

Delhi Police arrests third shooter in Nangloi, Alipur firing incidents

New Delhi, The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a shooter allegedly involved in the November 4 firing incidents in Nangloi and Alipur areas, police said.

Delhi Police arrests third shooter in Nangloi, Alipur firing incidents
Delhi Police arrests third shooter in Nangloi, Alipur firing incidents

Ramniwas alias Mowgli was held near the Shahbad Dairy area following a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained a gunshot injury on his leg. He is among the three people who opened fire outside a showroom and an office in Nangloi and Alipur as part of an extortion bid.

"He is undergoing treatment at a hospital," a police officer said, adding, a motorcycle that he was riding and two firearms had been seized from him.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Khera Canal. As Ramniwas approached on a motorcycle, the police team tried to stop him by blocking the road. The accused tried to escape but lost control of the motorcycle, police said.

"He opened fire at the police and the police team retaliated. One of the bullets hit him in his left leg. He was overpowered and taken to hospital,"

A resident of Khera Khurd village in Delhi, Ramniwas is facing 10 criminal cases, including opening fire in Nangloi and Alipur areas. Both incidents were reported within three hours.

Ramniwas and the other two accused had opened fire as a part of their extortion scheme. They also left a note at the Nangloi showroom with the names of gangsters Jatinder Mann alias Gogi and Kuldeep Fajje written on it.

A CCTV camera footage of the incident also surfaced where three men with their faces covered and riding a two-wheeler could be seen entering the showroom in Nangloi and firing in the air.

His two other associates Akash Rathore and a juvenile were apprehended by the Crime Branch on November 6.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //