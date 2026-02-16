New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang following a brief encounter in outer Delhi and busted an illegal arms supply network with the seizure of firearms, ammunition and vehicles, an official said on Monday. Delhi Police arrests two members of Himanshu Bhau gang

The accused have been identified as Vicky alias Mogli and Chander Bhan, who were allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. The police said Vicky was carrying a reward of ₹5,000 declared by Haryana Police in connection with the murder cases.

The accused were intercepted during the intervening night of January 22 and 23 under the UER-II flyover on the Hirankudna–Dichaun Kalan road after intelligence inputs about the movement of gang members planning a major crime in Delhi.

On spotting the police team, the accused allegedly opened fire in a bid to escape. During the exchange, Vicky allegedly fired two rounds, one of which struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, averting serious injury, the police said.

In controlled retaliatory fire, police personnel shot the accused in the leg, following which he was overpowered and apprehended. He was later shifted to hospital for treatment, they said.

The police said one pistol and 12 live cartridges were allegedly recovered from Vicky, while another pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from Chander Bhan. The car used by them was also seized.

During investigation and subsequent police custody remand, police arrested three more persons allegedly linked to the illegal arms supply chain. These include Yamin Khan from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Satish Kumar alias Dallu from Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ishwar Singh alias Sonu from Delhi.

The police said further recoveries were made at the instance of the accused persons from different locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. In total, five pistols, 28 live cartridges and two cars have been seized in the case so far.

According to the police, Vicky has been involved in criminal activities since 2012 and is allegedly associated with other gang members linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang operating in Delhi and Haryana.

Chander Bhan, a driver by profession, allegedly joined Vicky due to influence and financial lure, police said.

The police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang and trace the wider inter-state arms supply network.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.