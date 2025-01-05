Delhi Police asks personnel to file correct IT returns

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has asked their personnel not to file wrongful income tax (IT) returns by showing bogus deductions, an alleged corrupt practice highlighted by the IT department of Delhi that caught many personnel who had submitted forged deduction documents, officers said on Saturday. The GA department has also asked the DCPs to ask the personnel in question to “file revised income tax returns by paying extra taxes due on their actual income before the last dates to avoid enquiry and penal action. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The city police’s general administration (GA) department in a letter addressed to deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of all police districts and other units, has asked them to sensitise personnel posted in their units about the wrong practices related to IT returns.

The letter states that the IT department detected some wrongful returns of income by several Delhi Police personnel, prompting searches of and seizures. The concerned personnel admitted their offence of facilitating wrongful refund without any supporting documents, the officers added.

The GA department has also asked the DCPs to ask the personnel in question to “file revised income tax returns by paying extra taxes due on their actual income before the last dates to avoid enquiry and penal action”.