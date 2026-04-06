Delhi Police chief urges ‘broken window’ policing to curb rising crime

NEW DELHIIn a crime review meeting on Saturday, Delhi police commissioner Satish Golchha directed the officers to follow the “broken window” theory and crack down on minor offences before they escalate into serious crimes. Golchha said visible signs of disorder such as quarrels and public nuisance, if left unchecked, encourages more serious criminal activity.

The theory, widely used in policing frameworks globally, suggests that maintaining order in everyday situation prevents the spread of more grave offences.

Golchha emphasised that visible signs of disorder such as quarrels, public nuisance and minor law violations, if left unchecked, encourages more serious criminal activity. “He asked officers to treat seemingly small incidents as critical indicators of deteriorating law and order, calling for prompt action,” an officer part of the meeting said.

The CP also asked the districts to strengthen the district investigation unit (DIU). “He said that DIU should not be used to dump unresolved cases but it should be checked whether the cases are getting solved. Also, experienced sub inspectors need to be deployed in DIU,” an officer said.

During the meeting, quarrel-related calls across all 15 police districts were reviewed in detail, and officers were asked to account for action taken in each case. Senior officers described this as a relatively rare focus area in crime meetings, signalling a shift towards addressing early-stage conflict as a preventive policing tool.

The commissioner also pointed at rise in serious crimes, particularly murders, noting that around 20% rise in such cases has been witnessed in the city this year so far, as compared to the same period last year.

The CP further directed all districts to remain on high alert in the wake of the recent Chandigarh grenade attack, underlining the need for heightened vigilance, inter-agency coordination and preventive checks in the Capital.

He also said an application should be introduced to release the phones which become case properties in cases of mobile thefts.

Later, the commissioner asked investigators to closely monitor the involvement of minors in criminal activities and make effective use of legal provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He also emphasised the need to seek cancellation of bail for repeat offenders and to identify and act against individuals or networks exploiting minors for criminal activities.

“Those using juveniles as tools for crime must be identified and dealt with strictly,” he told officers.

Crackdown on drug peddling was also ordered. “Discussing operation Kavach, he said that those who are selling drugs should be held,” the officer said.

In addition, Golchha reiterated the importance of accurate and real-time data entry in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), stating that gaps in data could undermine both investigation and policy decisions. All district heads were directed to ensure that records are updated promptly and monitored regularly.

In the previous meeting, held about two weeks ago, Golchha flagged a rise in heinous crimes across the Capital - including murder, attempt to murder, rape and POCSO offences - even as arrests in such cases have declined, raising concerns over enforcement gaps.