Inebriated men in car attempt kidnap of JNU girl students at night; Probe on

The Delhi Police on Wednesday lodged two cases in connection with four inebriated men in a car allegedly entering the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and attempting to kidnap and assault two female students on Tuesday night. Student organisations in JNU have raised their concern about the security issues in the campus and demanded for their immediate redressal (HT Photo)

Manoj C, the deputy commissioner of police (southwest) said that two cases have been lodged in connection with the incident at Vasant Kunj (north) police station.

“Two complaints, one regarding physical assault and another regarding molestation and attempt to kidnap, have been received from JNU. Cases have been registered,” he said.

“The accused and the vehicle have been identified as the same in both cases. Further investigation is on,” he added.

Meanwhile, student organisations in JNU have raised their concern about the security issues in the campus and demanded for their immediate redressal.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), which has lodged a police complaint over Tuesday’s incident, has asked the vice-chancellor also to lodge a police complaint.

“The VC should also file the complaint with the Delhi Police on the incident that has happened. The VC should also address the JNU community on the repeated security failure that has been happening on the campus. We give the Delhi Police time till 12pm Wednesday to arrest the perpetrators, failing which we will get into further modes of agitation,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) said that a white Swift tried to drag some JNU students on Tuesday night. “This is clearly a case of security lapse. There have been many problematic incidents in the last few months including vehicles getting stolen. We have been trying to raise these issues for months now,” said Ambuj Mishra of the ABVP.