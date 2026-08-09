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Delhi Police get 5-step workflow, guide on how to analyse internet activity amid 'spike in IDPR analysis'

Delhi Police has issued standardised guidelines for IPDR and dump-data analysis, including digital activity mapping, VPN detection, behavioural profiling etc

Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 06:59:37 IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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Delhi Police has standardised Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) and dump-data analysis through a series of training material amid increased demand for such data during major incidents and mass gatherings.

Delhi Police, The force has standardised IPDR and dump-data analysis procedures for investigators. (ANI file photo)
Delhi Police, The force has standardised IPDR and dump-data analysis procedures for investigators. (ANI file photo)

With separate cyber police stations in each district and specialised units in crime branch and cell, police said SOPs have been created for all investigators. The documents were released on Saturday.

A senior police officer said, “We have laid out guidelines since there’s a spike in IPDR analysis. There’s dump data analysis during any incident, such as the Red Fort blast, any heinous case, or even large scale planned processions.”

Also read: Facial recognition, fingerprint screening: Delhi Police tightens security ahead of I-Day

IPDR helps investigators map online activity

IPDR can be correlated with call detail records (CDRs), customer application forms (KYC details), and mobile tower data to provide a “complete picture of any user activity”

The combination of internet activity with voice/SMS communication and physical location can lead police to trace the user’s device and his internet activity.

Also read: IT Act amendment proposed: Only senior cops may probe cybercrime cases

Police guidelines flag VPN, proxy activity

Another document offered guidelines on how to identify VPN and proxy services, among others, including connections to unusual or high-risk IP addresses, traffic through uncommon ports, long-duration sessions involving relatively little data, encrypted traffic on non-standard ports, repeated connections to the same remote IP and unusually high data volumes during odd hours.

The training material also stresses that investigators should document their findings through “timelines and screenshots” and maintain legal authorisation, chain of custody, data integrity and subscriber privacy while handling such records.

Also read: MHA proposes higher rank officers for cybercrime probes under IT Act

Five-step process for analysing IPDR

The training material lays out a five-step workflow for analysing IPDR — data ingestion and normalisation, IP and port mapping, correlation, behavioural profiling, and reporting and evidence.

Under behavioural profiling, investigators are advised to create user activity timelines and identify patterns, anomalies and unusual data spikes. The document also instructs them to examine VPN, proxy and Tor-related activity and connections to potentially malicious infrastructure.

“From ordering banned items, to searching for content on dark web, VPN is heavily used now,” said an officer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IPDR?

IPDR stands for Internet Protocol Detail Records, which contains metadata of a user's internet activity.

How does the Delhi Police use IPDR?

The Delhi Police uses IPDR for analyzing a user's internet activity in various investigations, including major incidents and mass gatherings.

What is the significance of the training material released by the Delhi Police?

The training material standardizes the analysis of IPDR and outlines the procedures for investigators to follow, ensuring proper handling of records.

What steps are included in the IPDR analysis workflow?

The five-step workflow for analyzing IPDR includes data ingestion and normalization, IP and port mapping, correlation, behavioral profiling, and reporting and evidence.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.

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