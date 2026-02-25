Delhi Police head constable, 2 others arrested for gunning down ED official at wedding

A Delhi Police head constable and two others were arrested for allegedly shooting dead a 30-year-old Enforcement Directorate official at a wedding function in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday. Police arrested head constable Parvesh, his brother Sandeep, and his brother-in-law Vipin in connection with the case and seized the weapon used in the crime. (Representational image)

Police said the accused, identified as Parvesh, joined the force in 2008 and is posted with the traffic unit in Bhajanpura. He allegedly used his licensed pistol to commit the crime as he suspected the deceased of having an affair with his wife.

The deceased, Ashish Singh, was working as a multi-tasking staff member in the Enforcement Directorate.

On Monday, around 8pm, Wazirabad police station received information that a man with a gunshot injury had been admitted to the Trauma Centre in Timarpur, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Raja Banthia said, “Upon reaching the hospital, we found that he was brought to the hospital by his younger brother. His brother told us that they had gone to attend their neighbour’s wedding in Wazirabad.

“There, they met another neighbour, head constable Parvesh, who had come with his brother and brother-in-law. Parvesh allegedly had a dispute with Ashish for some time. Around three months ago, he had even threatened to kill Ashish, but the families intervened and resolved the matter,” the DCP said.

Investigators said Parvesh suspected Ashish of having an affair with his wife. On Monday, after the wedding, Ashish was leaving the venue when Parvesh’s kin — Vikash, Sandeep, and Vipin — allegedly restrained him.

“While they held Ashish, Parvesh fired at his chest with his licensed pistol. They fled after Ashish fell to the ground. A case of murder and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Wazirabad police station,” the DCP said.

Police later arrested Parvesh, his brother Sandeep, and his brother-in-law Vipin in connection with the case and seized the weapon used in the crime.