Thu, Dec 25, 2025
Delhi Police makes elaborate security arrangements across city for Christmas

PTI |
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 03:04 pm IST

Additional pickets, barricades and deployment of paramilitary forces have been put in place at major entry points of Delhi for Christmas.

Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the national capital, deploying nearly 20,000 personnel to ensure law and order on Christmas and the upcoming New Year celebrations, an official said.

New Delhi: Christian devotees gather to offer prayers during the Christmas morning service, at Holy Trinity Church, Turkman Gate, New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI12_25_2025_000203B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Christian devotees gather to offer prayers during the Christmas morning service, at Holy Trinity Church, Turkman Gate, New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI12_25_2025_000203B)(PTI)

Security has also been tightened along Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and in areas adjoining Rajasthan, as a large influx of people is expected from neighbouring states for Christmas and year-end festivities, the official said.

"Nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, have been deployed across the city to prevent hooliganism, ensure public safety and curb traffic violations," the official said.

Additional pickets, barricades and deployment of paramilitary forces have been put in place at major entry points to check nuisance and unlawful activities by people entering the city, he added.

The police said security will also be reinforced at 15 major entry points to Delhi, where vehicles from adjoining states are expected to enter.

The traffic police have drawn up a detailed plan to tackle drunken driving, overspeeding and dangerous motorcycle stunts, a senior police officer said.

Additional force from local police stations has been deployed to assist traffic personnel during late evening and night hours.

"All SHOs have been directed to remain on the roads with their teams during Christmas and the New Year period to maintain law and order," the officer said, adding that vehicles involved in stunt-like activities will be impounded immediately and strict legal action will follow.

Police teams are also conducting checks at bus terminals, railway stations, hotels, dharamshalas and night shelters to verify the credentials of occupants and identify those staying illegally in the city, the official said.

Delhi Traffic Police said their primary focus will be on ensuring smooth vehicular movement and crowd management in high-footfall areas such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, major markets and malls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam told PTI, "Adequate police and traffic arrangements have been made in the Shahdara district to maintain law and order. Around 400 police personnel will be deployed on the ground, with nearly 80 vehicles conducting continuous patrolling."

In addition to permanent pickets, 77 additional pickets have been set up for round-the-clock checking, he said.

