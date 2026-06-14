Delhi Police mandates foot patrolling for four days a week

With a focus on enhancing public safety, visible policing and traffic management across the capital, Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines mandating joint foot patrols by district and traffic police officers four days a week, said officials. The initiative aims to strengthen police-public interaction, improve traffic regulation, remove encroachments and address local issues through on-ground supervision, officials added. (Hindustan Times)

The directions follow a recent meeting between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, commissioner of police Satish Golchha and senior police officials. The initiative aims to strengthen police-public interaction, improve traffic regulation, remove encroachments and address local issues through on-ground supervision, officials added.

According to a circular issued by the commissioner of police, joint foot patrolling will be conducted every Saturday, Sunday and on two additional weekdays from 5 pm to 8 pm. Senior officers, including DCPs, additional DCPs and ACPs, have been directed to remain in the field, with office work, meetings and indoor reviews to be avoided as far as possible, officials said.

During patrols, officers will interact with resident welfare associations (RWAs), market welfare associations, traders and residents, identify and remove temporary encroachments, address traffic bottlenecks, take action against illegal parking and inspect vulnerable and congestion-prone locations, officials said.

District and traffic police units will prepare weekly patrol plans and maintain detailed records of actions taken, they said, adding that weekly compliance reports, supported by photographs and videography, must be submitted every Monday.

The circular warned that any lapse in compliance, non-participation by supervisory officers or delays in reporting will be viewed seriously.