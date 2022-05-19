Delhi Police nabs drug trafficker with 5 kg heroin
NEW DELHI: Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi police arrested an active member of international narcotic drugs syndicate from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, when he was on way to supply the consignment to different parts of Delhi. A total of five kilograms of heroin, which he had brought from Manipur, have been recovered from him, which has an international market value of ₹20 crore.
Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the DCP (special cell), said that the police have busted an inter-state drug cartel, by arresting 47-year-old Rajesh Gupta of Kaptanganj in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh on May 9. “It took nearly three months to nab him as he was frequently changing his locations. During interrogation, it was revealed that he is one of the key members of the cartel. He worked as Sepoy (GD) in the Naga Regiment of Indian Army, but in a financial scam he was court martialed and dismissed and was also put in civil jail in Kohima. In jail, he came in contact one Sushil, who lured him to work with him in drug trafficking. After that, he started trafficking heroin from drug smugglers in Manipur to other dealers in India,” he said.
He further said that the accused has admitted that to dodge the law enforcement agencies, he used to travel in public transports and used to keep Army uniform to conceal the heroin. “Besides recovering five kilograms of fine heroin, we have also recovered one mobile handset and two SIM cards used in the drug trafficking activities from his possession. The trend revealed in the recent cases, busted by the special cell, indicate that the Golden Triangle Area (Lhasa, Thailand and Myanmar) via North Eastern states has started showing its presence on the drug map of the Indian subcontinent. A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the special cell police station against him,” he said.
-
Ludhiana: 2 women among 4 held with drugs
Four people, including two women, were arrested with drugs in separate cases. Haibowal police nabbed two women with nine-gram smack and 90-gram charas. The accused have been identified as Kiran Bala of Sant Vihar in Haibowal Kalan and Meenikshi of Basti Jodhewal. Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh of Haibowal police station said that the accused are related and habitual offenders. Kiran is already facing five cases and Meenaksi two cases of drug peddling.
-
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to 14-day jail over anti-Pawar FB post
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. The crime branch in the meantime has not found any information on advocate Nitin Bhave who wrote the lines Chitale had shared.
-
Land allotted to firms cancelled for failing to pay dues in Noida
According to officials, the MMR Group is developing a residential and commercial project on five acres of land in Sector 52. The authority had allotted the developer this land in 2010-11. “Despite repeated notices, the MMR Group failed to clear land dues amounting to ₹880 crore on time so we had to cancel the allotment. Now, further action will be taken as per the law,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.
-
Bail in UAPA case: Every second in detention violates rights, says Delhi court
New Delhi: Saying that every millisecond of detention interferes with the right of an accused, a Delhi court has granted interim bail to a man, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), after police failed to produce requisite documents. “In my considered opinion, every millisecond of unnecessary detention makes a substantial difference and tantamount to an unwarranted interference with the rights of the accused,” the court said in an order of May 17.
-
Delhi: Man shot dead in Darya Ganj
A 52-year-old man, owner of a workshop in Central Delhi's Daryaganj, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night. Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the victim has been identified as resident of Pataudi House in Daryaganj, Moinuddin Qureshi. When police reached the spot, they were informed by the motor workshop employee Kamal Ahmad that the owner has been shot at. “The murder is being investigated from all angles,” Chauhan said.
