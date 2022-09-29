Delhi Police on 'alert mode' after Centre's PFI ban; North East district under 'Yellow Scheme': Report

Delhi Police is on “alert mode” after the Centre's ban on the Popular Front of India. According to a report, police activity has been amplified in different areas of the national capital to look after the law and order situation arising out of the Centre's recent notification banning the Islamist organisation for five years.

"We are on alert mode. We are ready to handle any situation. North East district has been put under active Yellow scheme, Orange scheme and Red scheme. Today, an exercise was conducted in North East district to check the effectiveness of the Yellow Scheme which is meant to deal with any exigency in the district," news agency ANI quoted DCP Sanjay Kumar.

Delhi's North East district, which harbours a mixed population, is among the areas where the police vigil has been increased. As many as five people -- linked to PFI -- were reportedly arrested recently from the area during police raids.

Also read | Pakistani officials tweeted in support of PFI, day before 5-year ban: Reports

The area had witnessed communal riots in 2020 when clashes broke out between Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and pro-CAA protestors that left over 50 dead and many others injured.

In the yellow scheme which the north east district has been put under, teams of ACPs and SHO are required to rush to the place of disturbance immediately on receipt of a message.Another reserve component of force are put on high alert simultaneously.

Vajra, water canon and other resources also move to the target point, the official said.

In case the situation deteriorates further, the Orange scheme gets implemented in 3-4 police station areas. The red scheme comes into the picture when the whole district is affected.

Also read | PFI Twitter account withheld in India day after Centre bans outfit

According to the police, additional police forces will also be deployed in sensitive areas of the capital so that there is immediate action in case of any untoward incident.

The Centre on Wednesday banned the outfit and its affiliates with "immediate effect" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In a notification, the Centre said the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates for “indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.”

The action came days after over 350 group leaders and functionaries were rounded up during raids in states – including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu among others – in a massive crackdown on the outfit.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubhangi Gupta A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail