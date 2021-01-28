IND USA
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi police registers case against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice under UAPA

Delhi Police has registered a case against the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of IPC for provoking people for Referendum-2020, demanding a separate Sikh state.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST

Delhi Police has registered a case against the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of IPC for provoking people for Referendum-2020, demanding a separate Sikh state.

According to Delhi Police, the case has been registered by the Special Cell in the third week of January 2021.

The secessionist outfit SFJ, formed in 2007, is a US-based group seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs - a "Khalistan" in Punjab.

Earlier in December 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against 10 accused, including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, at a special NIA court in Mohali in connection with a case related to violence by SFJ.

The case pertains to a series of acts of violence, including arson in Punjab during 2017-18, carrying out propaganda activities, both online and on-ground, in support of the SFJ and Referendum-2020.

According to the NIA, the charge sheet was filed against Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harmeet Singh, apart from Pannun.

The charge sheet was filed under several sections of the IPC and UAPA on charges related to criminal conspiracy and sedition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
