Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Police roll out SAYHELP app awareness drive for women’s safety

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 04:24 am IST

The Delhi Police campaign highlighted a voice-activated SOS tool that allows users to send instant distress alerts during emergencies.

Delhi Police on Saturday organised a large-scale public awareness programme in the Capital to promote the SAYHELP mobile application, a voice-activated and SOS-enabled safety tool aimed at strengthening women’s safety and improving emergency response through technology, officials said. 

The initiative used auto-rickshaws as mobile outreach platforms in high-footfall areas to improve adoption of the SAYHELP emergency app. (@DCPCentralDelhi/X)
The initiative used auto-rickshaws as mobile outreach platforms in high-footfall areas to improve adoption of the SAYHELP emergency app. (@DCPCentralDelhi/X)

The initiative, led by the Delhi Police Central District in collaboration with community stakeholders, deployed around 500 auto-rickshaws as moving awareness platforms across the Central District, deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said. Each auto-rickshaw was fitted with SAYHELP banners on their hoods to ensure visibility in busy markets, arterial roads and high-footfall public spaces, enabling the message of women’s safety and quick response to reach a wider audience. 

The auto-rickshaw awareness rally was flagged off by the mother of the December 16 gangrape victim. The event was also attended by Special Commissioner of Police (HRD) Robin Hibu, who stressed the importance of community participation and technology-driven solutions in addressing crimes against women. 

Addressing the gathering, the gangrape victim’s mother emphasised the need for collective responsibility and timely intervention to prevent violence against women. “If such an app had existed earlier, my daughter might have been saved,” she said, urging citizens to actively use safety tools and look out for one another. 

Police officials said the SAYHELP app, available for both Android and iOS through their respective app stores, allows users to send instant distress alerts through a voice command or by pressing a single-touch SOS button, enabling a quick response during emergencies. They added that the auto-rickshaw outreach campaign is expected to substantially boost awareness and adoption of the app among commuters and residents. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Police roll out SAYHELP app awareness drive for women’s safety
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi Police launched a public awareness campaign to promote the SAYHELP mobile app, a voice-activated safety tool aimed at enhancing women's security. Approximately 500 auto-rickshaws displayed SAYHELP banners, reaching high-traffic areas. The initiative, supported by community leaders, emphasizes collective responsibility in preventing violence against women. The app enables instant distress alerts via voice or SOS button.