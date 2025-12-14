Delhi Police roll out SAYHELP app awareness drive for women’s safety

Delhi Police on Saturday organised a large-scale public awareness programme in the Capital to promote the SAYHELP mobile application, a voice-activated and SOS-enabled safety tool aimed at strengthening women’s safety and improving emergency response through technology, officials said. The initiative used auto-rickshaws as mobile outreach platforms in high-footfall areas to improve adoption of the SAYHELP emergency app. (@DCPCentralDelhi/X)

The initiative, led by the Delhi Police Central District in collaboration with community stakeholders, deployed around 500 auto-rickshaws as moving awareness platforms across the Central District, deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said. Each auto-rickshaw was fitted with SAYHELP banners on their hoods to ensure visibility in busy markets, arterial roads and high-footfall public spaces, enabling the message of women’s safety and quick response to reach a wider audience.

The auto-rickshaw awareness rally was flagged off by the mother of the December 16 gangrape victim. The event was also attended by Special Commissioner of Police (HRD) Robin Hibu, who stressed the importance of community participation and technology-driven solutions in addressing crimes against women.

Addressing the gathering, the gangrape victim’s mother emphasised the need for collective responsibility and timely intervention to prevent violence against women. “If such an app had existed earlier, my daughter might have been saved,” she said, urging citizens to actively use safety tools and look out for one another.

Police officials said the SAYHELP app, available for both Android and iOS through their respective app stores, allows users to send instant distress alerts through a voice command or by pressing a single-touch SOS button, enabling a quick response during emergencies. They added that the auto-rickshaw outreach campaign is expected to substantially boost awareness and adoption of the app among commuters and residents.