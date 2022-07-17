Delhi police rope in Kareena Kapoor's 'Poo’ to stop traffic violations
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has nothing to do with the Delhi Police but Kareena Kapoor's iconic Poo has, as the Delhi Police, known for their innovative ways to create awareness about various subjects, have now taken Poo's help to make people aware of traffic regulations.
While police leave no stone unturned to ensure that people adhere to all traffic regulations, some still violate traffic rules. Hence, to make sure that people follow their appeals, they took to their official Twitter handle and shared a short meme clip targeted at people who jump red traffic lights and hence endanger others' lives on the road.
The Delhi police successfully replicated an iconic sequence from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (shortened as K3G) and roped in Poo, Kareena Kapoor’s character from the movie. In the clip, a vehicle speeds past a red traffic signal. Poo, whose face has been placed on the red light, is heard reciting her famous catchphrase when the car chooses to disregard the traffic light. "Yeh kon hai jisne Poo ko dobara mud kar nahi dekha."
“Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights,” the caption read.
On Wednesday, when NASA unveiled the universe's deepest and sharpest image, the police saw a chance to alert people on respecting traffic laws. The amazing image of the cosmos was posted in the tweet, along with the caption, "The deepest, clearest infrared photograph of the universe ever." Next to it was a photo of a person putting on a seatbelt. "The deepest clearest image of a conscientious citizen," stated the inscription above it.
“Drive with a seatbelt on to avoid seeing the stars and the challan,” the caption read.
-
'Only 10% have got booster shots': Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Delhi to get booster doses amid global concerns over fresh surge in Covid cases. Only 8 per cent of the country's total population across India, the central government had said earlier this week, has got the third shot against coronavirus, also called as precautionary dose. A 75-day free booster dose campaign was launched on Friday at all government centres to encourage people to take the booster shots.
-
NHSRCL to get simulators for bullet train project
MUMBAI As the prime minister's pet bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is gaining momentum with land clearances from the Maharashtra government; the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the body that is undertaking the construction, will now get simulators. Training of drivers, conductors and dispatchers (who control rail traffic and railway signals) will be undertaken on the simulators. The simulators will be set up in Vadodara in Gujarat and will have two types.
-
Tendulkar’s guard duped by cyber frauds
Mumbai A 32-year-old security guard working with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lodged a complaint with the Bandra police station after Manish Manjrekar became a victim of cyber fraud. According to the Bandra police, a resident of MHADA Colony in Chembur, 32, Manjrekar, works as security at Tendulkar's residence. He stays with his two children, wife, mother and brother at Chembur. When Manjrekar tried reaching the fraud, his phone was switched off.
-
Overnight rains add to cooling effect in Delhi, light spells may continue today
With the trough of the southwest monsoon shifting towards north India once again, large parts of Delhi received light but incessant showers overnight, making for a wet and cool Sunday morning. India Meteorological Department data shows while the Ridge station has received 34.3mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, Lodhi road recorded 28mm, Ayanagar 21.1mm and Palam 12.8mm.
-
West Bengal: 65 black fever cases reported from 11 districts
65 cases of Kala Azar or black fever have been reported from 11 districts in West Bengal over the past few weeks, officials of the state health department said. In India, Kala Azar cases are mainly reported from 54 districts in four states – Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In West Bengal it is endemic to 11 districts, including Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics