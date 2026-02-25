New Delhi, The Delhi Police has seized over 1 kg heroin worth around ₹6 crore and arrested a 23-year-old suspected drug peddler, who comes from a family with alleged links to narcotics trafficking, an official said on Wednesday. Delhi Police seizes heroin worth ₹6 crore; peddler held

Police said the accused belongs to a family with alleged persistent involvement in narco-trade in the trans-Yamuna area. His mother has been involved in multiple NDPS cases and is presently externed from Delhi, his father was earlier booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Act, and his elder brother is currently lodged in judicial custody in a similar case.

The accused, identified as Imran alias Sher Khan, a resident of Dilshad Garden, was arrested on February 20, police said.

Around 3.50 pm, a police unit in Dilshad Garden area spotted a man riding a scooter who allegedly became nervous on seeing the cops and tried to flee. He was chased and arrested, police said.

During checking, a heavy polythene bag hanging from the scooter's handle was found containing two packets of brown and cream-coloured powder. On testing with a field-testing kit, the substance was confirmed to be heroin.

Police said the packets weighed 282 grams and 740 grams respectively, taking the total recovery to 1.022 kg classified as commercial quantity under the NDPS Act.

The contraband and the accused's scooter were seized and a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered, they added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the heroin from a supplier based in Raghuveer Nagar in Delhi and was on his way to deliver it to a receiver in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said efforts are underway, in coordination with local police in Ghaziabad, to apprehend the source and the intended receiver.

Police have also recovered a five-gram gold chain, suspected to be proceeds of crime, and a mobile phone from his possession.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.