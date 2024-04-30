 Delhi Police takes down controversial poster featuring Yasin Malik, Manmohan Singh | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi Police takes down controversial poster featuring Yasin Malik, Manmohan Singh

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 11:02 AM IST

The controversial poster urging people to vote for Congress featured an old photograph of Yasin Malik alongside former PM Manmohan Singh.

Delhi Police officials on Tuesday took down a controversial poster seeking votes for Congress with an old photograph of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik alongside former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The poster was put up near Mandi House Circle weeks before polling for Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

Controversial poster with an old photograph of former PM Manmohan Singh and terror accused Yasin Malik was put up in Delhi less than four weeks before polling in the national capital.
Calling to "vote for Congress," the poster read, "To support freedom of speech & release of Yasin Malik".

In the video shared by news agency ANI, officers of Delhi Police were seen removing the controversial poster.

It is unclear who put up the poster.

Read: Eyewitness identifies JKLF chief Yasin Malik as ‘main shooter’ in IAF men’s killing

Yasin Malik, leader of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case.

In 2022, a trial court in Delhi awarded Malik life imprisonment for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the IPC. The life sentence was awarded for two offences - section 121 (waging war against government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terrorist act) of the UAPA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an appeal in the Delhi high court seeking enhancement of the sentence from life term to death penalty, which is the maximum punishment for the offence.

Read: Yasin Malik's long history of struggle

Last month, the Narendra Modi government banned the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and four Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League factions for their involvement in fomenting terror and secessionism in the Union territory.

In a separate notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs also banned four factions of the J-K Peoples League – JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and the Yaqoob Sheikh-led JKPL (Aziz Sheikh).

"The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years," Shah wrote on 'X'.

"The Modi government will remain unsparing to people and organisations involved in terror activities," he said in another post.

