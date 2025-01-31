New Delhi Delhi polls: Shah raps Delhi govt on corruption, governance and Yamuna row

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a slew of issues, from the excise policy case to the controversial comments on Yamuna water, as he urged Delhi voters to “press the EVM button of BJP so hard that windows of Sheeshmahal shatter”.

Addressing public meetings at Rohini, Shah termed the 10 years of AAP rule as “misgovernance” and said removal of “AAPda” (danger)—a play on the ruling party’s name first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—was the only way to progress Delhi.

In response, the AAP said that the Delhi model was the best in the country.

On the day, Shah also addressed public meetings at Wazipur and New Delhi, besides holding a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh, scaling up the party’s election campaign.

In a three-pronged attack, Shah targeted Arvind Kejriwal on issues of corruption, Yamuna controversy and governance.

“During Anna movement, Kejriwal promises never to make a political party or to take support from Congress. He said that he will never take government cars or bungalows but he was not satisfied with one. Five bungalows were demolished to make one Sheeshmahal,” Shah said in Rohini.

At New Delhi, Shah said that the AAP chief’s “ ₹51-crore Sheeshmahal” residence was spread over 21,000 sq ft, with 12 toilets, 57 ceiling fans, 8 bedrooms, 50 air conditioners and 24 sofa sets. “We are not talking about things in entire colony. This is one Sheeshmahal,” Shah said.

He also raked up alleged scams in excise policy, DJB, ration provision, DTC, education and panic buttons.

On the Yamuna issue, Shah said Kejriwal “knows that he has lost the election which is why he is engaging in such cheap politics”, adding that the money meant for water purification was gobbled up by the AAP.

“Kejriwal should stop lying to win election. He says that BJP people in Haryana have poisoned Yamuna. Kejriwal, Which poison has been added? Name it. Which laboratory has it been tested in? He claims to have stopped the poisoned water. Is it possible to stop the flow of water in Yamuna? It will lead to floods in villages,” Shah said.

He also rapped the AAP for “severe misgovernance” saying Delhi was turned into a “dustbin” during Kejriwal’s regime. “Never in its history since Independence has Delhi has seen more than 35 deaths due to rains. They just keep making excuses to shirk their responsibility,” Shah said.

The minister said that AAP currently stood for “jhooth, fareb and dhokha”.

Shah said that AAP failed to deliver on promises such as doubling hospital rooms, while, on the other hand, it stopped “ ₹5 lakh free treatment by central government (under Ayushman Bharat).”

The AAP said in a statement: “Instead of abusing Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, Amit Shah should explain why, despite ruling 20 states, the BJP has failed to provide 24X7 electricity anywhere—forget free electricity. He should explain why government schools in BJP-ruled states are being shut and why children are being fed nothing but salt and roti in the name of midday meals? And when a massive tragedy struck the Mahakumbh, why were all his VIP cabinet ministers sitting in Delhi?”