Delhi: Probe into earlier hoax bomb threats at schools still stuck

On Monday morning, Delhi Police teams were scrambling across the Capital, trying to maintain order as at least 44 schools received a bomb threat by email. Security personnel at DPS, RK Puram on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Investigators probing the case said that the emails were declared a hoax by afternoon, after local police, a bomb disposal squad, and a dog squad carried out a thorough search, and are pondering whether to register a separate first information report (FIR) or club the latest matter with previous cases.

However, the probe into previous hoaxes has gone nowhere. A senior officer said that the investigation in at least four cases since November 2022 hit a dead-end after police were unable to establish the identity of the people who created the email IDs in question.

Of the four cases, two involved email accounts that were created with the domain .ru, which is based in Russia, while a third email ID was generated through a service provider in Germany.

The officer said that the German service provider, in a query routed through Interpol, said that it did not have any stock data on the email address because it was used free of charge and not as a paid account. The service providers in Russia, meanwhile, did not respond to queries, including about a May 1 hoax that targeted more than 250 schools across the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Seven months have passed since we sought details regarding the email id in question, but the National Central Bureau in Moscow has not responded to our queries. We have sent at least three reminders — the last one sent around a month ago. Interpol acknowledged that our queries had reached NCB and the Russian company whose services were used to create the email ID in question. Our case hit a roadblock because we do not have details about the person or outfit who created the email ID in question with the country domain (.ru),” the officer said.

A second officer said that the email id that sent the May 1 bomb threats possibly had an Arabic word as the username.

“The Arabic word prompted Indian law enforcement and security agencies to suspect the role of an Islamic terror group,” the officer said.

The matter pertaining to bomb threats to schools was also raised in the Delhi high court, and in November, the court directed the Delhi government and the Delhi Police to prepare a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) to handle bomb threats in the city within eight weeks.

“The SOP is under preparation. It will be completed and circulated soon,” said a special cell officer, asking not to be identified.